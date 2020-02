Oikaisu: FIGHT SPORTS™ SAI POHJOISMAIDEN OIKEUDET HELENIUS vs. KOWNACKI -OTTELUUN

About CSI Sports

CSI Sports was founded in the U.S. in 1997 by Richard and Craig Miele, and has a rich heritage of acquiring, producing and distributing fight-related content. In addition to high profile live events, it boasts ownership of an extensive library of several thousand hours of the widest variety of fight related programming created by networks channels for networks from across the globe. The company also syndicates its weekly ‘FIGHT SPORTS’ programming to regional sports networks in the US, reaching more than 75 million households nationwide.

About FIGHT SPORTS network

The FIGHT SPORTS network, CSI Sports’ first global channel, broadcasts a range of live events and in-depth fight programming covering every aspect of the sport. With multimedia and other ancillary rights, FIGHT SPORTS produces a variety of entertainment programmes including the reality series, Fight Quest®, filmed in over a dozen countries, the highly acclaimed Xtreme Martial Arts® series produced by Discovery Networks, and specialty series such as Wide World of Fights® and KNOCKOUTS!® featuring fighters from HBO PPV events such as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Launched in December 2012, the channel has already secured carriage deals in almost 70 territories across Europe, the Caribbean and Asia with more announcements coming soon.