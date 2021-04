One for Humanity – Demokraattinen verkosto tuo nuorten äänen kuuluviin

One for Humanity – a Democratic Network for Generation Z’s Voice 27.4.2021 11:46:24 EEST | Press release

Demola Global has launched One for Humanity program in partnership with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland. This global program offers a platform for the voice of the new generation. Climate crisis, polarization of the societies and economic inequality, along with many more global challenges, demand intergenerational collaboration. The voice of the generation Z cannot be ignored in decision-making, nor should the ability to look into the future be dependent on location or educational background. One for Humanity invites the most motivated and curious students around the world to join the network of global change.