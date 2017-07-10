One of America's Most Iconic Resorts, Hotel del Coronado, to Join Exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton

10.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

World-renowned Hotel del Coronado, set on one of the country's award-winning beaches, will officially join the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton in July 2017. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the collection of one-of-a-kind independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. The beloved Hotel del Coronado will celebrate its 130-year anniversary as the crown jewel of the collection's diverse and distinctive portfolio.

Hotel del Coronado – fondly referred to as "The Del" – will benefit from Hilton's renowned reputation and offerings as part of the rapidly growing Curio Collection while still maintaining its independent spirit and authenticity that guests have experienced for well over a century.

"What a landmark day for Curio Collection by Hilton, as we welcome one of the world's most celebrated and storied hotels," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We look forward to continuing the authentic tradition of Hotel del Coronado while the hotel establishes its place as a true gem in our growing collection of hotels and resorts that are remarkable destinations unto themselves."

An Engagement of Excellence

Built in 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark, Hotel del Coronado is a living legend. Celebrating its rich history as the proud host to celebrities, royalty and beach-loving families, The Del delivers timeless experiences that resonate with modern-day guests offering beachfront dining, an award-winning spa, unique shopping, endless recreation and the luxurious cottages and villas at Beach Village at The Del.

Resort Highlights

Across its 757 guest rooms – including 78 luxury villas and cottages at Beach Village – contemporary seaside charm with Victorian touches resonate throughout. Other highlights include:

Delectable Dining

Dining Experiences: Spanning from a retro ice cream parlor to locally inspired fine dining with breathtaking ocean views at 1500 OCEAN led by Chef Meredith Manee, there is something for everyone and every occasion.

Crown Room Brunch and VIP Chef's Table Brunch: An expansive spread features a chilled seafood bar, regionally-inspired dishes, a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas and a spectacular candy and dessert bar complete with a design-your-own donut station. VIP Guests are treated to an elevated culinary experience by Chef de Cuisine Joshua Mouzakes, which includes a walk through the resort's beachfront fresh herb garden.

Clambakes on the Beach: Complete with a sunset backdrop, live entertainment and interactive beach games, guests donned in white attire enjoy a shellfish feast featuring Executive Chef John Shelton's coastal favorites.

Signature Services & Amenities

The Spa & Salon at The Del: A wealth of relaxing treatments and beauty therapies—complete with a private terrace offering a vanishing-edge pool overlooking the Pacific—offer guests the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the healing properties of the sea.

The Spa & Salon at The Del: A wealth of relaxing treatments and beauty therapies—complete with a private terrace offering a vanishing-edge pool overlooking the Pacific—offer guests the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the healing properties of the sea.
Grand American Beach Vacation: The Del offers the ultimate escape on America's most beloved beach. For generations, The Del has welcomed beach lovers from near and far to write their stories in the resort's sparkling sands. From surf camps, clambakes and concerts to kid camps, painting by the sea and beach bonfires under the stars, the seaside playground has the perfect adventure for everyone to create #DELMEMORIES.

Beach Spin at The Del: Led by some of San Diego's top instructors, Beach Spin is a unique fitness experience overlooking the Pacific on the resort's expansive Paseo Lawn.

Del Watersports: Surfing, paddle boarding and skim boarding equipment are available for rent for guests looking to ride the sparkling blue Pacific waves.

DelVenture: Children ages 4-12 can enjoy exciting one-hour activities and longer evening adventures such as Tahitian Nights, Future Chefs, Dinosaur Digs, Beach Olympics and more.

Mermaid Fitness: This truly unique aerobic workout is an instructor-led fusion of swimming, core, cardio and strength training set to upbeat music while guests embody their inner mermaid in a colorful tail.

Memorable Meetings & Events - Large or Small

Flexible Space: 47 meeting venues ranging from 300 to 12,500 square feet can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.

Flexible Space: 47 meeting venues ranging from 300 to 12,500 square feet can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.
Weddings & Group Retreats: Indoor, outdoor and oceanfront facilities featuring sweeping views of the Pacific are especially ideal for group retreats and weddings.

