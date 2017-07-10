One of America's Most Iconic Resorts, Hotel del Coronado, to Join Exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton
10.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
World-renowned Hotel del Coronado, set on one of the country's award-winning beaches, will officially join the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton in July 2017. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the collection of one-of-a-kind independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. The beloved Hotel del Coronado will celebrate its 130-year anniversary as the crown jewel of the collection's diverse and distinctive portfolio.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005026/en/
Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton (Photo: Business Wire)
Hotel del Coronado – fondly referred to as "The Del" – will benefit from Hilton's renowned reputation and offerings as part of the rapidly growing Curio Collection while still maintaining its independent spirit and authenticity that guests have experienced for well over a century.
"What a landmark day for Curio Collection by Hilton, as we welcome one of the world's most celebrated and storied hotels," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We look forward to continuing the authentic tradition of Hotel del Coronado while the hotel establishes its place as a true gem in our growing collection of hotels and resorts that are remarkable destinations unto themselves."
An Engagement of Excellence
Built in 1888 and designated a National Historic Landmark, Hotel del Coronado is a living legend. Celebrating its rich history as the proud host to celebrities, royalty and beach-loving families, The Del delivers timeless experiences that resonate with modern-day guests offering beachfront dining, an award-winning spa, unique shopping, endless recreation and the luxurious cottages and villas at Beach Village at The Del.
Resort Highlights
Across its 757 guest rooms – including 78 luxury villas and cottages at Beach Village – contemporary seaside charm with Victorian touches resonate throughout. Other highlights include:
Delectable Dining
- Dining Experiences: Spanning from a retro ice cream parlor to locally inspired fine dining with breathtaking ocean views at 1500 OCEAN led by Chef Meredith Manee, there is something for everyone and every occasion.
- Crown Room Brunch and VIP Chef's Table Brunch: An expansive spread features a chilled seafood bar, regionally-inspired dishes, a gourmet Bloody Mary bar, made-to-order mimosas and a spectacular candy and dessert bar complete with a design-your-own donut station. VIP Guests are treated to an elevated culinary experience by Chef de Cuisine Joshua Mouzakes, which includes a walk through the resort's beachfront fresh herb garden.
- Clambakes on the Beach: Complete with a sunset backdrop, live entertainment and interactive beach games, guests donned in white attire enjoy a shellfish feast featuring Executive Chef John Shelton's coastal favorites.
Signature Services & Amenities
- The Spa & Salon at The Del: A wealth of relaxing treatments and beauty therapies—complete with a private terrace offering a vanishing-edge pool overlooking the Pacific—offer guests the perfect way to unwind and enjoy the healing properties of the sea.
- Grand American Beach Vacation: The Del offers the ultimate escape on America's most beloved beach. For generations, The Del has welcomed beach lovers from near and far to write their stories in the resort's sparkling sands. From surf camps, clambakes and concerts to kid camps, painting by the sea and beach bonfires under the stars, the seaside playground has the perfect adventure for everyone to create #DELMEMORIES.
- Beach Spin at The Del: Led by some of San Diego's top instructors, Beach Spin is a unique fitness experience overlooking the Pacific on the resort's expansive Paseo Lawn.
- Del Watersports: Surfing, paddle boarding and skim boarding equipment are available for rent for guests looking to ride the sparkling blue Pacific waves.
- DelVenture: Children ages 4-12 can enjoy exciting one-hour activities and longer evening adventures such as Tahitian Nights, Future Chefs, Dinosaur Digs, Beach Olympics and more.
- Mermaid Fitness: This truly unique aerobic workout is an instructor-led fusion of swimming, core, cardio and strength training set to upbeat music while guests embody their inner mermaid in a colorful tail.
Memorable Meetings & Events - Large or Small
- Flexible Space: 47 meeting venues ranging from 300 to 12,500 square feet can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.
- Weddings & Group Retreats: Indoor, outdoor and oceanfront facilities featuring sweeping views of the Pacific are especially ideal for group retreats and weddings.
To receive instant benefits – including exclusive discounts, free Wi-Fi, Digital Check-In and Honors Points towards free nights – guests are encouraged to join Hilton Honors and book directly through preferred Hilton channels.
Media may access additional information about Hotel Del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton - including high-resolution images - at news.curio.com/delcoronado.
About Curio Collection by Hilton TM
Curio Collection by HiltonTM (curiocollection.com), launched in 2014, is a global portfolio of more than 35 remarkable, upper upscale hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character and personality. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking one-of-a-kind discoveries and authentic experiences, all backed by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Read the latest Curio Collection stories at news.curiocollection.com, discover Curio Collection destinations through Cities by Curio itineraries at citiesbycurio.com and connect with the collection on facebook.com/curiocollection, instagram.com/curiocollection and twitter.com/curiocollection.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,000 properties with more than 812,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by HiltonTM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005026/en/
Contact information
Jacquie Toppings
Hilton
+1 703 883 6587
Jacqueline.Toppings@Hilton.com
or
David Trumble
Hilton
+1 602 871 2721
David.Trumble@Hilton.com
or
Sara Baumann
Hotel del Coronado
+1 619 522 8041
SBaumann@hoteldel.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 201710.7.2017 18:45 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT864, the Company’s lead PLEODRUG™, in development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will be presented in two posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC), July 16-20, in London, England. Details are as follow: Date Time Title Monday July 17, 20
Interxion Offers Colocation Services in Rome10.7.2017 16:35 | Tiedote
INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced the expansion of its colocation services to Rome, Italy. Rome’s large population and central geographical position within Italy, make the city an important connectivity hub with strong growth potential. Interxion’s colocation services in Rome will be delivered within an existing data centre owned by Wind Tre, the largest mobile operator in Italy. Rome’s Internet exchange, NaMeX, is amongst the first to use Interxion’s colocation services in the city. NaMeX’s deployment with Interxion provides an additional, diverse location from which NaMeX members can connect to the internet exchange’s platform. Interxion customers in Rome will have access to a community of carriers and ISPs ensuring efficient connectivity to address Rome, as w
AppDynamics Fuels Innovation at ABN AMRO10.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced that ABN AMRO Bank N.V., one of the Netherlands’ largest financial institutions, has chosen AppDynamics to help it focus on creating innovative, reliable digital experiences for customers. ABN AMRO selected the AppDynamics platform for its Application Performance Management (APM) deployment, enabling rapid, ever more agile development in the bank’s IT environments. ABN AMRO strives to exceed its customers’ fast-rising digital expectations. Its shift to high-velocity development sometimes creates elusive, multifaceted code performance problems; even small changes could ripple across the bank’s operations. AppDynamics’ unique ability to precisely map the paths of Business Transactions helps ABN AMRO take innovative, calculated risks with the confidence that problems can be prevented or
Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Egypt10.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Andersen Global is proud to announce the addition of a presence in Egypt by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Maher Milad Iskander and Co., an Egyptian tax and legal firm based in Cairo. “Our collaboration with the member firms of Andersen Global enhances our ability to deliver quality, seamless coverage in locations around the globe. Providing a more comprehensive range of services, and the combination of tax and legal services, will yield great benefits for our clients,” said Maher Milad Iskander, Managing Partner of Maher Milad Iskander and Co. “Client service at the highest level is our top priority and working with professionals that share this mindset is extremely important to us.” Maher Milad Iskander and Co. provides a wide range of legal services such as mergers and acquisition transactions, finance and banking services, and settlement of disputes, in add
Intuit Launches Global Search for 2017 Firms of the Future10.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is searching for the next Firm of the Future and is inviting accounting firms based in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States to enter the contest and vie for the coveted title. Following the widely successful global search for last year’s winner, Intuit is once again looking for the firms who best embrace technological innovations in their practice to become future-ready. Full-service firms, bookkeepers and tax professionals who enter will have a shot at over $100,000 USD in prizes, including multiple cash prizes and an all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual QuickBooks Connect conference, November 15-17, in San Jose, California. “We have witnessed numerous inspiring firms in past years who have made great strides to embrace technology and we are excited to see what this year’s entries will bring to the table,” said Rich Preece, global leader
GC Securities* Completes First Ever Indemnity Triggered Multi-Europe Peril Only 144A Catastrophe Bond for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.10.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/NFA/SIPC, today announced the placement of Principal At-Risk Variable Rate Notes, with notional principal at €200,000,000, through a newly formed special purpose vehicle domiciled in Ireland, Lion II Re DAC, to benefit Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., an Italian insurance company and the parent company of the Generali Group. This is the third time that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has utilized the insurance-linked securities market and is the first ever 144A cat bond to provide indemnity protection against multiple Europe perils. The bond provides four years of per occurrence indemnity protection for Europe windstorms and Europe flood affecting selected European countries and earthquakes affecting Italy. It is also the first time that Europe flood has been covered in a 144A cat bond.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme