Onko Pohjola tiedon yhteentoimivuuden edelläkävijä? Seminaari avaa opinto- ja terveystietojen liikkuvuuden nykytilaa Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden välillä 30.11.2021

Is the North a pioneer in information interoperability? The seminar on 30 November 2021 discusses the current state of mobility of study and health information between the Nordic and Baltic countries 23.11.2021

In many cases, the Nordic countries and the Baltic countries are considered to be on top of digitalisation. People also move a lot across national borders, for example, to study and work. In these situations, everyday life becomes easier if the key information is shared between the authorities in the countries. Such information includes study attainment, health, and prescription information. The discoverability of information on legislation of another country is also important in order to operate in that country.