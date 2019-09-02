Open House at the Presidential Palace from 12 to 14 September 2019
Office of the President of the Republic
Press release 27/2019
2.9.2019
The public will have the opportunity to visit the Presidential Palace on three days, from 12 to 14 September 2019. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Finland’s republican form of government. In honour of the anniversary, the open house event will also take place in the Parliament Building, the Government Palace and the House of the Estates, in addition to the Presidential Palace.
The tour will introduce visitors to the main halls of the Presidential Palace. Visitors will tour the palace independently, but in addition to signs, staff from the Office of the President of the Republic will be present to answer questions. A photographic exhibition displayed in the halls shows Presidents of the Republic of Finland at work. Visitors should reserve approximately one hour for the tour.
Open house events were also held in the Presidential Palace also in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017. The open house event held in honour of Finland’s 100th anniversary attracted more than 11,000 visitors to the Presidential Palace over four days.
The doors of the Parliament Building will be open on Friday 13 September from 2pm to 7pm, and the doors of the Government Palace and House of the Estates will be open on Saturday 14 September from 10am to 3pm. The anniversary year will also be celebrated with various events in the second week of September.
Instructions for visitors
The doors of the Presidential Palace will be open to the public on Thursday 12 September, on Friday 13 September and on Saturday 14 September from 10am to 3pm. Visitors who join the queue by 3pm will be allowed inside, but anyone joining the queue after this will not be admitted. The entrance is at Mariankatu 2 (glass doors).
There are no cloakroom facilities at the Presidential Palace. Visitors should therefore bear in mind that they must carry any outer garments with them during the visit. No large bags or rucksacks will be permitted during the tour. Use of prams and pushchairs will not be permitted, but they can be left in a guarded space outside the Palace. Wheelchair users will be guided along an accessible route. Photography for personal use is permitted, but commercial photography is prohibited.
The tour starts at the Mariankatu entrance, passes through the Hall of State, the Dining Hall, the Hall of Mirrors and the Gothic Hall, and concludes at the gate on Pohjoisesplanadi, where visitors will exit the Palace (address Pohjoisesplanadi 1).
About Tasavallan presidentin kanslia
Mariankatu 2
00170 Helsinki
http://www.presidentti.fi
