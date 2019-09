Operations of Harju Youth Centre to be transferred to other Youth Services’ facilities from January 2020 onwards

Harju Youth Centre will continue to operate as normal at its current facilities on Aleksis Kiven katu until the end of 2019. From January 2020 onwards, the centre’s operations will be transferred to other Youth Services’ facilities in accordance with the plans to regionalise cultural youth work. Suitable facilities are currently being sought.

The condition and ventilation of Harju Youth Centre were surveyed in spring 2019. Based on the deficiencies found in the surveys, the youth centre will undergo maintenance repairs and follow-up surveys in the autumn, with the aim of providing a comprehensive impression of the current condition of the building. After this, a repair plan and cost estimate will be prepared for more extensive repairs, based on which decisions will be made on follow-up measures. Decisions on the future use of the Harju property will be made by committees after the preparation of the repair plan (the Urban Environment Committee and the Culture and Leisure Committee).

“We want to ensure an environment for young people and employees that supports operations in the best possible way. The change is the result of multiple factors, such as the condition of the building and the expansion of cultural youth work in different parts of Helsinki. We are doing our utmost to find suitable facilities and will be providing more information as soon as we know more,” says Director of Youth Affairs Mikko Vatka.