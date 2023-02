Opintolainoja nostettiin yhä runsaasti koronnoususta huolimatta

Drawdowns of student loans brisk despite higher interest rates 28.2.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In January 2023[1], drawdowns of student loans totalled EUR 335 million, a decline of 4% on January last year. The average interest rate on the student loans drawn down in January 2023 was 2.24%. The interest rates on new student loan drawdowns have risen since January 2022, when the average interest was 0.09%. Loans linked to Euribor rates accounted for 88% of all the new drawdowns, and the average interest on these was 2.26%. Out of the new drawdowns of Euribor-linked student loans, 75% were tied to the 6- or 12-month Euribor. The stock of student loans has grown at a brisk pace in recent years, although the annual growth rate has moderated steadily. At the end of the January 2023, the stock of student loans stood at EUR 6.0 billion, with an annual growth rate of 9.0%. This was the lowest annual growth rate since November 2014. The stock of student loans has almost doubled since the reform of student financial aid that came into effect in 2017. In addition to larger loan tranches as