Oplax Oy has acquired Olavi Räsänen Oy’s pallet business

Release by Oplax Oy and Olavi Räsänen Oy, 23 September 2019 at 11:30 am.

By a transaction closed on 20 September 2019, Olavi Räsänen Oy sold its Mikkeli-based pallet business to Oplax Oy. According to the transaction, ownership and possession of Olavi Räsänen Oy’s pallet business will pass on to Oplax Oy as of 1 November 2019. Oplax Oy will continue pallet operations in Mikkeli in business facilities it will lease from Olavi Räsänen Oy. Olavi Räsänen Oy was established in 1946, and the manufacturing of pallets was commenced in 1962. The turnover of Olavi Räsänen Oy’s pallet business during the past few years has been in the range of EUR 10 million.

“The acquisition will improve Oplax Oy’s market position in Southern Finland and will also make Oplax Oy one of the largest companies in the field with a turnover of around EUR 20 million. Oplax Oy will make significant investments in Mikkeli to further develop its operations, and it will also continue with opening new offices abroad. Oplax Oy is the only international operator in the field in Finland,” says Oplax Oy’s CEO Ville Haataja.

“Following the acquisition, Olavi Räsänen Oy will dispose of its pallet business and focus on the group’s other operations. Oplax Oy will be able to develop its operations in Mikkeli in the future, and the merger of two big pallet manufacturers will bring benefits in terms of product development, procurement of materials, production and logistics alike,” says Olavi Räsänen Oy’s Managing Director Kari Nikkanen.

Oplax has currently offices in Oulu, Tornio and Syktyvkar, Russia. Oplax’s turnover in 2018 was around EUR 11 million.