Osallistu ja vaikuta Itä-Espoon luonnon- ja maisemanhoitosuunnitelman valmisteluun

The advance voting period in the municipal elections is 26 May–8 June 2021 – check the Espoo polling stations 11.5.2021 10:59:10 EEST | Press release

There are several advance polling stations in Espoo, some of which are outdoors, so-called drive-in polling stations that can be directly accessed by car. The opening hours of the polling stations vary and some of the times are reserved for voters belonging to COVID-19 risk groups.