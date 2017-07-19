OT-Morpho Joins LoRa Alliance

19.7.2017 14:03 | Business Wire

OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, announces it has joined the LoRaTM Alliance as an official Adopter Member. OT-Morpho delivers solutions to enhance the secure authentication of LoRa-based Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN).

“Our membership in LoRa ideally complements our global Internet of Things (IoT) business strategy,” said Yves Portalier, OT-Morpho, Vice President and General Manager, Telecom, at Morpho. “The IoT enables an explosion of possibilities for connected objects, ranging from smart home and healthcare to industry applications. IoT device manufacturers, platform and cloud service providers can easily implement our solutions and thus expand their secure IoT ecosystem.”

OT-Morpho offers a range of solutions to secure the connectivity to LoRa-based IoT networks including both secure elements and services, providing customers with appropriate security levels according to the needs of their products and how sensitive the use case may be.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association initiated by industry leaders to standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs) being deployed around the world to enable IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M), smart-city and industrial applications. Alliance members collaborate to drive the global success of the LoRa protocol (LoRaWAN) by sharing knowledge and experience to guarantee interoperability among operators by using one open global standard.

OT-Morpho is a world leader in digital security & identification technologies with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, commute, travel and even vote in ways that are now possible in a connected world.

As our physical and digital, civil and commercial lifestyles converge, OT-Morpho stands precisely at that crossroads to leverage the best in security and identity technologies and offer customized solutions to a wide range of international clients from key industries, including Financial services, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT.

With close to €3bn in revenues and more than 14,000 employees, OT-Morpho is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) completed in 31 May 2017. Temporarily designated by the name "OT-Morpho", the new company will unveil its new name in September of this year.

