Oulu saa kattavan 5G-verkon – DNA:n ja Telian Yhteisverkon rakennus alueella alkaa

The pain threshold for monthly fees was revealed: This is how much Finns are willing to pay for streaming services – one age group ready to invest clearly more euros 22.10.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Almost half of Finns are willing to pay 10–19 euros a month for streaming services, and about a fifth more than this, according to a study commissioned by the telecommunication operator DNA. One third of households have one paid service and 40 per cent have at least two or more. However, one fifth of Finns are not ready to pay anything for streaming services yet.