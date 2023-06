Päätöstiedote kasvatus- ja koulutuslautakunnan kokouksesta 13.6.2023

Record-high number of applications for after-school activities, all applicants in grades 1 and 2 to get a place 24.5.2023 12:55:00 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki received 9,300 applications for after-school activities for schoolchildren for the school year 2023–2024. Education Division is currently processing the applications and will post the decisions in the week following Midsummer. After-school activities start on the first school day of the school year.