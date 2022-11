Päätöstiedote kulttuuri- ja kirjastojaoston kokouksesta 8.11.2022

New public work of art by artist Tiina Raitanen completed in Telakkaranta in Helsinki 31.10.2022 09:32:45 EET | Press release

A new public work of art by sculptor Tiina Raitanen has been completed in Telakkaranta in front of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), at the intersection of Telakkakatu and Munkkisaarenkatu. The List, a sculpture more than four metres tall, consists of shapes leaning on each other and standing side by side. The shapes are based on objects abandoned as insignificant found by the artist at the worksite of the Chemicals Agency, such as a part of an old hinge, a piece of plastic, a nail, sanding paper and an unidentified piece of metal with the patina of age. Based on these objects, Raitanen has implemented the work using stainless and acid-resistant steel, aluminium, bronze and concrete.