Päätöstiedote kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokouksesta 25.10.2022

HPO to perform chamber music in the libraries of Helsinki this November 25.10.2022 07:58:00 EEST | Press release

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra is once again teaming up with the Helsinki City Library for a chamber music tour in local libraries throughout the city this November. Musicians from the orchestra, which is currently celebrating its 140th anniversary, will perform at twelve libraries, conveying their chamber music greetings with Finnish, Norwegian and Bohemian melodies. Each library concert will last approximately half an hour, and admission is free of charge.