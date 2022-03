Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 15.3.2022

Helsinki Central Library Oodi organises its first Tolkien Day 15.3.2022 07:58:00 EET | Press release

Tolkien Day, which honours the work of fantasy writer J.R.R. Tolkien, will be celebrated at Helsinki Central Library Oodi on international Tolkien Reading Day on Friday, 25 March at 16:00–21:00. The event will be held in Oodi for the first time.