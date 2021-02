Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 16.2.2021

The Everyday Strangeness online exhibition challenges you to look beyond routines 16.2.2021 09:50:49 EET | Press release

The strangeness of everyday life is revealed and the line between fact and fiction is blurred when spaces and the people in them are examined from a different perspective or focusing on the smallest details. The Everyday Strangeness online exhibition opens the collection activities of Helsinki City Museum and HAM Helsinki Art Museum to the public through a common theme. The online exhibition features photographs from Helsinki City Museum’s collections documenting life in Helsinki during the coronavirus pandemic and a video art installation from HAM’s collections. Employing a similar tone, the photographs and video pieces challenge viewers to look beyond routines.