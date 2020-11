Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 3.11.2020

Kimmo Pohjonen’s new visual accordion solo – UZone – premiering at Stoa in November 28.10.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Accordion virtuoso and composer Kimmo Pohjonen is exploring the new and unknown. In the new solo piece, the accordion is an electronic machine that creates image and light in addition to a real-time layered soundscape. The premiere of the visual accordion solo performance will be at Cultural Centre Stoa on Friday 20 November.