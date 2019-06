Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 4.6.2019

A new architecture guide takes you around the art nouveau Helsinki 3.6.2019 14:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Owls and trolls, junipers and ferns, turrets and stone walls, pastel-coloured facades, buildings with names... In Helsinki, entire neighbourhoods are made up of art nouveau style shapes, colours and materials, popular during the fin de siècle. To help visitors and the city’s residents to discover these gems of one of Europe’s finest art nouveau cities, Helsinki City Museum has produced an art nouveau guide, which will be published on 3 June in both Finnish and English.