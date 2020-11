Päätöstiedote: Nuorisojaoston kokous 26.11.2020

Love in the shadow of the valley of death – butoh artist Ken Mai’s new performance leads us to an invisible reality 19.11.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Butoh artist Ken Mai’s new performance In the Shadow of the Valley of Death will have its world premiere at Cultural Centre Caisa on 3 December. The artist mixes butoh with the aesthetics of martial arts, modern dance, ballet, and gymnastics along with song and zen philosophy. The profound and poetic performance deals with life, death, love and universal consciousness.