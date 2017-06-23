PacSci EMC Completes Successful Launch of Company-Owned Demonstrator Satellite
23.6.2017 07:41 | Business Wire
PacSci EMC has successfully launched its own on-orbit technology demonstrator satellite, PACSCISAT. The company will conduct payload tests to prove the performance of several of its commercial space technologies once the satellite is commissioned and in orbit. The mission was undertaken to give the company’s customers additional assurance and confidence that an electronic controller and propulsion system perform as specified in the harsh space environment where reliability, precision and control are paramount. PacSci EMC self-funded PACSCISAT to establish flight heritage, or flight-proven history, for these products.
PACSCISAT was launched on June 22, 2017 on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle flight C38 (PSLV-C38) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India. The satellite is equipped with two fully operational Smart Energetics Architecture (SEA™) controllers, four Modular Architecture Propulsion System (MAPS™) rocket motors, two Smart Initiators and two space standard initiators (103377-500).
“Undertaking this launch is a first for our company. Our customers already know they can depend on our technology, but PACSCISAT will answer the question, ‘has this hardware flown in space before?’ and highlights our commitment to our investment in NewSpace,” said Greg Scaven, PacSci EMC’s president. “Our customers don’t have to take on the risk of using a supplier that does not have flight heritage – we will have done that for them.”
After a two-week satellite commissioning period once the satellite is in orbit, PacSci will conduct payload tests using the SEA controllers to fire the initiators and MAPS rocket motors. MAPS is a solid, clean-burning propellant array of rocket motors, which were fired in pairs to maneuver the satellite.
SEA Technology is capable of precisely actuating hundreds of devices on launch vehicles and satellites while taking up very little volume, mass or power. It can actuate launch vehicle rocket motors, stage separation systems, release devices and deploy satellites into space. On satellites and space vehicles, SEA Technology can deploy solar arrays, scientific instruments and many other devices, and can use either pyrotechnic or non-explosive, motorized actuators in any combination needed. SEA is also at the heart of MAPS.
PacSci EMC products are used in all phases of vehicle flight beginning with ground-based operations through lift-off/boost, solid rocket booster jettison, payload fairing separation, booster separation, second stage flight, payload separation and flight termination.
ABOUT PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY LLC (PacSci EMC):
PacSci EMC makes critical missions possible. Throughout the product lifecycle, our employees solve the toughest technical challenges with a dedication to Safety First, Quality Every Time™. We enable success for innumerable missions on a daily basis, impacting the lives of military personnel, law enforcement officers, commercial airline pilots, astronauts, and oil field operators. For nearly a century, PacSci EMC’s experience and expertise has been relied upon in the times When Milliseconds Matter™.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622006341/en/
Contact information
Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company (PacSci EMC)
Steve Nelson, 661-917-2947
snelson@psemc.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Takeda Presents Data from Phase 1/2 Studies for NINLARO™ (ixazomib) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients and in the Maintenance Setting23.6.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) today announced that data from two Phase 1/2 clinical trials evaluating NINLARO™ (ixazomib) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma will be presented during oral sessions at the 2017 European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting on Saturday, June 24, 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. CEST and Sunday, June 25, 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. CEST. Both studies evaluated NINLARO plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who did not undergo stem cell transplant (SCT), followed by maintenance with single-agent ixazomib. NINLARO is currently not approved for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma or in the maintenance setting. “Despite recent progress, multiple myeloma remains a rare, devastating and incurable hematologic cancer. Data being presented at EHA demonstrate Takeda’s ongoing commitm
Survey Finds Majority of SAP Licensees Plan to Continue Running Their Proven ERP Release and Are Not Committed to Moving to S/4HANA22.6.2017 21:05 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today revealed the findings from a recent global survey of SAP licensees conducted by Rimini Street to better understand their SAP application strategies and future plans. A key finding in the report is that the dominant strategy for SAP licensees, selected by 89% of respondents, is to continue running their current proven SAP ERP releases1, given that the rich functionality of their current releases meet business needs and also forms the foundation of a preferred hybrid IT model. Additionally, 65% of survey respondents have no plans to, or are currently not committed to, migrate to S/4HANA2, with the number one reason for not committing to S/4HANA cited as “no strong business case and unclear ROI.” The report, “Rimini Street Survey: 2017
Confederate Fighter Creates Mayhem As Cool Motorcycle Punk, Mohawk, In Transformers: The Last Knight22.6.2017 20:55 | Tiedote
Confederate Motorcycles, creator of the world’s most exotic road-going machines, has announced that its most advanced motorcycle yet, the P51 Combat Fighter, has been included in the production of Transformers: The Last Knight. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005998/en/ P51 Combat Fighter, aka "Mohawk" (Photo: Business Wire) The global luxury brand is excited to confirm that the Decepticon, Mohawk, will appear as a Fighter in its disguised vehicle form. H. Matthew Chambers, CEO of Confederate Motorcycles, said: “The Fighter is pure yang power born to raise hell, so his transformation into the knife wielding, mayhem-causing, motorcycle punk is logical and interesting.” Of the 61 Combat Collection special editions, each hand built b
CES Unveiled Paris Returns for a Fifth Edition this October22.6.2017 18:58 | Tiedote
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced CES Unveiled Paris will return on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 for the fifth consecutive year, providing tech stakeholders and innovative companies a platform to network and showcase their latest breakthroughs. Some 63 companies exhibited in 2016 before more than 700 attendees, including top media, buyers and tech influencers from France and surrounding countries, breaking previous records and making last year’s CES Unveiled Paris the biggest Unveiled event abroad to date. CES Unveiled Paris allows tech companies the opportunity to solidify strategic partnerships in order to expand their reach and develop relationships across the full spectrum of the technology industry in France. “It has been exciting and inspirational to witness France’s fast ascension to become a leading and influential tech hub in Europe and world
UEC Shows Latest Russian Civil Aero Engines at Paris Air Show22.6.2017 17:34 | Tiedote
Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), specialising in development, serial production, service and support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programmes and navy, as well oil and gas industry and power generation, presents the modern Russian commercial aero engines at Paris Air Show 2017 and holds talks with the foreign partners on the promising projects. In Le Bourget, UEC demonstrates the brand-new PD-14 engine, developed for MC-21-300 narrow-body airliner, the Russian-French engine SaM146 (installed on Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger jets). Also the Corporation presents its capacity as the Tier 2-4 supplier. Within the framework of the business programme UEC discusses the cooperation with the leaders of the world's aerospace industry, for example, with Safran Group. UEC also conducts a presentation of the PD-14 engine for the potential customers,
Learning Tree Releases 46 Microsoft Courses for On-Demand Delivery22.6.2017 17:17 | Tiedote
Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has released 46 Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC) training courses, now available on demand. With a blend of video, text, hands-on labs, and knowledge checks, these on-demand courses offer the same high-quality content as a live event, but attendees learn on their own time, at their own pace. To better provide a comprehensive, blended learning training solution, these on-demand MOC courses also include coaching by a Learning Tree instructor so attendees can get the most out of their self-paced learning experience. “We are excited to introduce these on-demand courses to our clients,” said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree. “This course delivery option is appropriate for learners faced with schedule or budget challenges, especially when paired with other blended training to ensure real-world application.” On-demand learn
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme