PacTec, FoodTec & PlastExpo Nordic -messuilla keskustellaan tulevaisuudesta ja vastuullisuudesta

Lights out at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre for Earth Hour 2022 21.3.2022 10:39:29 EET | Press release

Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre, takes part in the WWF’s Earth Hour by switching off all its lights on Saturday 26 of March from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. All the lights outdoors, in the exhibition halls, meeting rooms, corridors, hallways and billboards are switched off.