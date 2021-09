Paikalliset lapset ovat tehneet kuvataiteilija Laura Merzin ohjauksella eläinaiheisen kuvituksen Metsolan päiväkodin työmaa-aitaan Tapiolassa – Merziltä tullaan näkemään taideteoksia myös valmiissa päiväkodissa.

Artist Laura Merz and a group of local children from Espoo have created animal-themed illustrations to decorate the construction hoarding around the new Metsola day-care centre in Tapiola. Upon the building’s completion, a selection of other works by 8.9.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Animal-themed illustrations add a touch of whimsy to the hoarding around the new Metsola day-care centre in the Espoo district of Tapiola. The Creatures of Metsola were created by a group of children who took part in workshops led by Laura Merz, who finalized the composition based on the children’s drawings. Merz’s art and other animal designs will feature throughout the interiors of the new day-care centre, which is to be completed in spring 2022. Merz’s hoarding design will be accessioned to the collection of the EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art.