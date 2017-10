Påminnelse: Inbjudan till pressvisning ti 24.10 kl. 13 – Bröderna von Wright

Treasures from the National Gallery of Duckburg at the Ateneum 3.10.2017 11:26 | Tiedote

The Ateneum Art Museum, which is part of the Finnish National Gallery, has the privilege to present masterpieces from the National Gallery of Duckburg, for the first time outside Duckburg. Gems of Duckburgian art will be shown alongside works from the Ateneum collection at the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition, from 3 October 2017 to 25 February 2018. The National Gallery of Duckburg has lent the works on display to the Ateneum in honour of Finland's centenary year celebrations.