Panasonic Corporation is taking on one of the toughest challenges for its EVOLTA Robot on July 7, 2017. The company will be rolling out a demonstration experiment where a robot powered by dry cell batteries, "EVOLTA NEO," will attempt a 1,000m fjord vertical climb at Lysefjord, Norway. This challenge will test the durability and power of Panasonic's new EVOLTA NEO batteries which were introduced to the Japanese market on April 26, 2017. Panasonic will live stream this whole event to share the excitement of the challenge with enthusiasts around the world.

Panasonic to Live Stream EVOLTA Robot's Challenge on 1,000m Fjord Vertical Climb (Photo: Business Wire)

During this challenge, a rope will be affixed to the steep cliffs of the fjord in Norway. A robot named Mr. EVOLTA NEO, equipped with Panasonic's two AA dry cell batteries (EVOLTA NEO), will take on the challenge of a total 1,000m vertical climb. The robot, Mr. EVOLTA NEO, was designed and developed by Robot Creator, Tomotaka Takahashi. Mr. Takahashi has been taking part in EVOLTA Robot Challenge with Panasonic from 2008.

[Video] EVOLTA ROBOT Preparation and training toward the Fjord Climb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncmaBC30w5k

Mr. Takahashi comments:

"I am so excited for this year's challenge on the world's precipitous 1,000m fjord vertical climb. I am aware that we have to undergo difficulties to succeed. Our robot will be moving all day powered only by Panasonic's two EVOLTA NEO dry cell batteries that can give a stable power supply to the robot. We have set our bar higher this year, but looking forward to our greatest challenge through leveraging and maximizing our past experiences."

This challenge will be broadcasted live online with video footage from the base camp and a 360-degrees camera that will track the real-time motion of the robot. The broadcast will be started from 4:30 am Local Time (UTC 3:30 am). The live viewing will be available to watch on the following channels.

From the base camp:

Special Site http://panasonic.jp/battery/challenge/2017/live/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/panasonic.avmjapan/

Twitter https://twitter.com/Panasonic_cp

360-degrees camera:

Twitter https://twitter.com/EVOLTA_ROBOT

Overview of the challenge

Date: July 7, 2017

Challenge Start: 5:00 am Local Time (UTC 4:00 am)

Challenge End: 4:00 pm Local Time (UTC 3:00 pm)

Place: Lysefjord, Kjerag Mountain, Norway [Google Map: http://bit.ly/2s00wB7]

Overview: A robot designed and developed by Tomotaka Takahashi powered by 2 AA dry cell batteries, EVOLTA NEO, will attempt to climb 1,000m up a rope hanging from the steep fjord.

EVOLTA Challenge Special Website: http://panasonic.jp/battery/challenge/2017/ (Japanese)

* NOTE: Schedule may be changed without notice depending on weather and situation of the challenge.

About the robot, Mr. EVOLTA NEO

Height: 17cm

Weight: 169g with batteries, 120g without batteries

Width: Head - 4cm, Body - 3.5cm, Both feet together - 6cm

Powered by: 2 AA EVOLTA NEO batteries

Materials: Plastic, titanium, Carbon

Profile of Mr. Tomotaka Takahashi, Robot Creator

Born 1975 in Kyoto, Japan

CEO of Robo Garage Co., Ltd.

Project Associate Professor of Research Center for Advance Science and Technology, University of Tokyo

5-time winner of the Robo Cup

Past challenges by EVOLTA

May 2008: Grand Canyon Challenge

The robot, "Mr. EVOLTA", powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries climbed the steep 530.4m cliff of the Grand Canyon in 6 hours 46 minutes 31 seconds.

August 2009: 24-hour Endurance Race Challenge

The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries successfully completed the 24-hour endurance race held at a circuit in France.

Guinness World Record (*1)

"The longest distance covered by a battery operated remote-controlled model car."

September - November 2010: Tokaido 53 Stations Challenge

The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries traveled approximately 500km from Nihonbashi, Tokyo to Sanjo Ohashi, Kyoto.

October 2011: Triathlon Challenge

The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries completed a triathlon (total distance 230km: 3.8km swim, 180.2km bike, 42.2km run) in 166 hours 56 minutes.

December 2012 to January 2013: Endurance, Bring in the New Year Challenge

The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries raised the barbell non stop, for 14 days, a total of 142,460 times.

December 2013: World's Longest Track Challenge

Akita Bullet Train E6 Super Komachi powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries covered 5.60844km of Plarails (*2) (created with 26,667 rails).

Guinness World Record (*3)

Longest toy train track.

November 2014: Bring Back a Disused Railroad for a Day Challenge

A vehicle weighing a total of approximately 1 ton powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries traveled approximately 8.5km.

November 2015: World's Longest Distance Traveled on a Train Track Challenge

Longest distance traveled by a vehicle on a railway track powered by 600 D EVOLTA dry cell batteries (22.615km, 2 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds).

Guinness World Record (*4)

Vehicle weighed more than 700kg. Uphill start. Traveled over 20km with only commercially available dry cell batteries. During the challenge no maintenance could be provided to the vehicle.

November 2016: World's Longest Distance Manned Flight Challenge

An aircraft powered by 640 EVOLTA AA dry cell batteries flew 3,531m over Lake Biwa.

*1: Set a new record on August 6, 2009 for the "Longest distance covered by a battery-operated remote-controlled model car".

*2: (c)TOMY Plarail is the registered trademark of TOMY COMPANY, LTD.

*3: Set a new record on December 14, 2013 as the "Longest plastic toy train track." Record distance: 5.60844km. Have received consent to merchandise from East Japan Railway Company.

*4: Set a new record on November 3, 2015 as the "Longest distance traveled by a vehicle on a railway track powered by dry cell batteries."

Source: http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/48575.html

