Panasonic to Live Stream EVOLTA Robot's Challenge on 1,000m Fjord Vertical Climb
3.7.2017 20:14 | Business Wire
Panasonic Corporation is taking on one of the toughest challenges for its EVOLTA Robot on July 7, 2017. The company will be rolling out a demonstration experiment where a robot powered by dry cell batteries, "EVOLTA NEO," will attempt a 1,000m fjord vertical climb at Lysefjord, Norway. This challenge will test the durability and power of Panasonic's new EVOLTA NEO batteries which were introduced to the Japanese market on April 26, 2017. Panasonic will live stream this whole event to share the excitement of the challenge with enthusiasts around the world.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005546/en/
Panasonic to Live Stream EVOLTA Robot's Challenge on 1,000m Fjord Vertical Climb (Photo: Business Wire)
During this challenge, a rope will be affixed to the steep cliffs of the fjord in Norway. A robot named Mr. EVOLTA NEO, equipped with Panasonic's two AA dry cell batteries (EVOLTA NEO), will take on the challenge of a total 1,000m vertical climb. The robot, Mr. EVOLTA NEO, was designed and developed by Robot Creator, Tomotaka Takahashi. Mr. Takahashi has been taking part in EVOLTA Robot Challenge with Panasonic from 2008.
[Video] EVOLTA ROBOT Preparation and training toward the Fjord Climb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncmaBC30w5k
Mr. Takahashi comments:
"I am so excited for this year's challenge on the world's precipitous 1,000m fjord vertical climb. I am aware that we have to undergo difficulties to succeed. Our robot will be moving all day powered only by Panasonic's two EVOLTA NEO dry cell batteries that can give a stable power supply to the robot. We have set our bar higher this year, but looking forward to our greatest challenge through leveraging and maximizing our past experiences."
This challenge will be broadcasted live online with video footage from the base camp and a 360-degrees camera that will track the real-time motion of the robot. The broadcast will be started from 4:30 am Local Time (UTC 3:30 am). The live viewing will be available to watch on the following channels.
From the base camp:
Special Site http://panasonic.jp/battery/challenge/2017/live/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/panasonic.avmjapan/
Twitter https://twitter.com/Panasonic_cp
360-degrees camera:
Twitter https://twitter.com/EVOLTA_ROBOT
Overview of the challenge
- Date: July 7, 2017
- Challenge Start: 5:00 am Local Time (UTC 4:00 am)
- Challenge End: 4:00 pm Local Time (UTC 3:00 pm)
- Place: Lysefjord, Kjerag Mountain, Norway [Google Map: http://bit.ly/2s00wB7]
- Overview: A robot designed and developed by Tomotaka Takahashi powered by 2 AA dry cell batteries, EVOLTA NEO, will attempt to climb 1,000m up a rope hanging from the steep fjord.
- EVOLTA Challenge Special Website: http://panasonic.jp/battery/challenge/2017/ (Japanese)
* NOTE: Schedule may be changed without notice depending on weather and situation of the challenge.
About the robot, Mr. EVOLTA NEO
- Height: 17cm
- Weight: 169g with batteries, 120g without batteries
- Width: Head - 4cm, Body - 3.5cm, Both feet together - 6cm
- Powered by: 2 AA EVOLTA NEO batteries
- Materials: Plastic, titanium, Carbon
Profile of Mr. Tomotaka Takahashi, Robot Creator
- Born 1975 in Kyoto, Japan
- CEO of Robo Garage Co., Ltd.
- Project Associate Professor of Research Center for Advance Science and Technology, University of Tokyo
- 5-time winner of the Robo Cup
Past challenges by EVOLTA
May 2008: Grand Canyon Challenge
The robot, "Mr. EVOLTA", powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries climbed the steep 530.4m cliff of the Grand Canyon in 6 hours 46 minutes 31 seconds.
August 2009: 24-hour Endurance Race Challenge
The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries successfully completed the 24-hour endurance race held at a circuit in France.
Guinness World Record (*1)
"The longest distance covered by a battery operated remote-controlled model car."
September - November 2010: Tokaido 53 Stations
Challenge
The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries traveled approximately 500km from Nihonbashi, Tokyo to Sanjo Ohashi, Kyoto.
October 2011: Triathlon Challenge
The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries completed a triathlon (total distance 230km: 3.8km swim, 180.2km bike, 42.2km run) in 166 hours 56 minutes.
December 2012 to January 2013: Endurance, Bring in
the New Year Challenge
The robot, Mr. EVOLTA, powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries raised the barbell non stop, for 14 days, a total of 142,460 times.
December 2013: World's Longest Track Challenge
Akita Bullet Train E6 Super Komachi powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries covered 5.60844km of Plarails (*2) (created with 26,667 rails).
Guinness World Record (*3)
Longest toy train track.
November 2014: Bring Back a Disused Railroad for a
Day Challenge
A vehicle weighing a total of approximately 1 ton powered by EVOLTA dry cell batteries traveled approximately 8.5km.
November 2015: World's Longest Distance Traveled
on a Train Track Challenge
Longest distance traveled by a vehicle on a railway track powered by 600 D EVOLTA dry cell batteries (22.615km, 2 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds).
Guinness World Record (*4)
Vehicle weighed more than 700kg. Uphill start. Traveled over 20km with only commercially available dry cell batteries. During the challenge no maintenance could be provided to the vehicle.
November 2016: World's Longest Distance Manned
Flight Challenge
An aircraft powered by 640 EVOLTA AA dry cell batteries flew 3,531m over Lake Biwa.
*1: Set a new record on August 6, 2009 for the "Longest distance covered
by a battery-operated remote-controlled model car".
*2: (c)TOMY Plarail is the registered trademark of TOMY COMPANY, LTD.
*3: Set a new record on December 14, 2013 as the "Longest plastic toy train track." Record distance: 5.60844km. Have received consent to merchandise from East Japan Railway Company.
*4: Set a new record on November 3, 2015 as the "Longest distance traveled by a vehicle on a railway track powered by dry cell batteries."
Source: http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/48575.html
Related Links:
[Video] EVOLTA ROBOT Preparation and training toward the Fjord Climb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncmaBC30w5k
Battery Global – Panasonic
http://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/battery.html
Panasonic Battery World Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/PanasonicBatteryWorld
Related News:
Robot Powered by EVOLTA NEO Dry Cell Batteries to Take on 1,000m Fjord Vertical Climb Challenge (Apr 18, 2017)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/46507.html
Panasonic's EVOLTA Completes the "World's Longest Distance Railway Track Run" Challenge (Nov 05, 2015)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2015/44401.html
Panasonic's EVOLTA AA Alkaline Battery Receives GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 60th Anniversary Certificate (Mar 09, 2015)
http://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2015/39379.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005546/en/
Contact information
Panasonic Corporation
Global Communications Department
Media Promotion Office
presscontact@gg.jp.panasonic.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Finance Monthly Announces Speedcast Chief Executive Officer as Recipient of CEO Award 20173.7.2017 23:30 | Tiedote
Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world’s most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Jean Beylier has been selected as one of the winners of the Finance Monthly CEO Awards 2017. This accolade recognises Beylier’s outstanding financial achievements at Speedcast over the past 12 months. Beylier has been with Speedcast since December 2000 and was appointed CEO in July 2004. Under his leadership, Speedcast has become the leader in the global satellite services industry, servicing customers in over 100 countries with operations on land, at sea and in the air. He spearheaded the group’s external growth strategy, acquiring 14 companies over the last five years, successfully building market share, developing a unique product and services portfolio, and leading its successful IP
Advantage Smollan Announces the Acquisition of Hamilton Bright3.7.2017 18:00 | Tiedote
Advantage Smollan, the joint holding company between Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan), announced today its pending acquisition of Hamilton Bright Group B.V., a specialist in sales, brand activation and market intelligence in the Netherlands and Belgium. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Advantage Smollan provides outsourced sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in a number of European markets. Hamilton Bright extends Advantage Smollan’s reach into the key markets of the Netherlands and Belgium and provide a unified solution for customers in these countries. Hamilton Bright will continue to operate under its current name. Laurence Clube, Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Smollan, commented, “I am very excited about Hamilton Bright joining Adv
Rivoli Group AG Under New Management3.7.2017 17:30 | Tiedote
Mourad Malloul takes over the management of the Swiss investment group, Rivoli Group AG. He was unanimously appointed president of the Group in a resolution of the general meeting of 3 May 2017. Mourad Malloul, the new president, will be supported by a 14-strong expert team on the administrative board. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005363/en/ Mourad Malloul, newly elected president of the Swiss investment group Rivoli Group AG, will be focusing on growth through innovation-driven project development in the EMEA region (photo: Business Wire) Malloul, a private equity strategist, has been active in the Group as a senior partner since 2014. During this time, he successfully set up innovation-oriented projects, especially in high-growth emerging and developing countries. In doing so
Wärtsilä Completes Acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc.3.7.2017 17:05 | Tiedote
The technology group Wärtsilä, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Inc., a market leader in grid-scale energy storage software and integrated solutions. The companies announced the acquisition in May following a year-long global cooperation on stand-alone energy storage and hybrid energy solutions. In 2016, Greensmith’s revenue was USD 32 million with over 40 employees. The transaction is valued at USD 170 million (enterprise value). Greensmith will operate as a business unit within Wärtsilä Energy Solutions providing both stand-alone energy storage as well as hybridized energy systems, control software, and integration expertise. The acquisition will enable Wärtsilä to rapidly expand its footprint in the energy storage market globally and position itself as a premier energy system integrator. Growth in the energy stora
Neustar DNS Shield Wins “Innovative Product of the Year” at the Prestigious Cyber Security Awards Dinner3.7.2017 13:03 | Tiedote
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that its ground-breaking DNS Shield(TM) solution has won the “Innovative Product of the Year” category at the 2017 Cyber Security Awards. Rodney Joffe, Neustar SVP, Fellow, and DNS Shield creator said: "Our DNS Shield platform is designed to increase the resilience of our DNS infrastructure beyond the levels attainable by any other current technology. Under most circumstances, our DNS Shield nodes are impervious to disruption from DDoS attacks and global Internet disruptions that would cause other DNS systems to fail catastrophically. Growing the DNS Shield platform is a key component to our security architecture. We are already protecting over three hundred million consumers and businesses, spread across a number of major Service Provider Partners from DNS outages, and ensurin
Breed Reply Invests in Fast Growth Predictive Analytics Company3.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Breed Reply, Reply Group’s operational investor for early stage businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT), has boosted its portfolio of fast-growth, innovative businesses, with its 18th investment in a leading company in predictive analytics. We Predict works primarily with global car manufacturers and suppliers, predicting warranty failure rates and costs. The firm’s complex analytics software uses mathematical and statistical principles, supported by data techniques, to provide valuable information to save customers time and money. We Predict, with offices in the US and UK, also works in the health sector, delivering predictive analytics to help commissioning decision making in the NHS. Breed Reply is both funding and providing hands-on support in developing and growing the company across business functions, from general management to sales, marke
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme