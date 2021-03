Pandemia-aika on kurittanut perheitä monin tavoin, ja vanhemmat tarvitsevat tukea

The Good Holiday Spirit campaign exceeded its target and gave away more food vouchers than planned 24.12.2020 08:45:00 EET | Press release

Finns have again shown their solidarity in times of difficulty. The Good Holiday Spirit collection, which is organised to help low-income families in Finland, exceeded its fundraising target. Thanks to the generous donations, Finnish Red Cross and Mannerheim League of Child Welfare were able to give away 4,000 more food vouchers than was originally planned.