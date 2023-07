Pankkien on tärkeää huolehtia henkilökohtaisen asiakaspalvelun saatavuudesta ja kohtuuhintaisista peruspankkipalveluista

Early signs of growth in Finnish banks’ credit risks – environment of elevated risks highlights the importance of appropriate impairment staging of borrowers 6.7.2023 09:25:58 EEST | Press release

High inflation, increased interest rates and a weaker economic outlook are weighing on the resilience of Finnish banks’ main borrowing sectors: households and businesses. Despite the elevated risks in the operating environment, the financial position of households and firms has remained at a reasonable level overall and Finnish banks’ non-performing loans are low. The Finnish banking sector also remains highly resilient against potential credit losses. There are, however, early signs of a rise in credit risk, especially relating to housing company loans and corporate loans. Significant differences have been observed in Finnish banks’ classification of common borrowers according to stages of impairment, which may be indicative of shortcomings in risk management. The higher risks in the operating environment underline the importance of appropriate credit risk classification and adequate and front-loaded loan loss provisioning in banks’ credit risk management.