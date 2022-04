Pankkien tärkeää huolehtia ei-digitaalisten palveluiden saatavuudesta ja palveluiden kohtuullisesta hinnoittelusta

Important for banks to ensure availability of non-digital services and reasonable pricing of services 1.4.2022 13:35:00 EEST | Press release

According to its survey of basic banking services, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) considers that, overall, the right of customers to basic banking services is being fulfilled appropriately. Banks must ensure, however, that adequate and affordable basic banking services are also available to customers who do not use digital services. The availability of cash must also be secured nationwide.