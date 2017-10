Pardian puheenjohtajana jatkaa Niko Simola

The Federation of Salaried Employees, Pardia: Niko Simola to continue as Pardia Chairman 31.10.2017 16:23 | Tiedote

The highest decision-making body of Federation of Salaried Employees Pardia, the delegates’ meeting, elected Niko Simola, Master of Laws, from Helsinki as the Federation's chairman for a new four-year term as of 31 October. Simola has led the Federation since 2013. The election was unanimous with no competing candidates.