Pardias medlemsundersökning: Arbetets ökade intensitet belastar arbetshälsan

Pardia membership survey: Growth of work intensity detrimental to coping at work 1.11.2017 10:01 | Tiedote

According to Pardia’s membership survey, up to 81% of the respondents were working with duties that required mastering increasing amounts of new information. 76 respondents in 100 said their scope of duties had expanded, 74 said the number of duties had increased while 63 reported increased level of difficulty of the work duties.