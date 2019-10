Parempia kävely- ja pyöräteitä Olympiastadionin ympäristöön

New section of Veturitie and the Teollisuuskatu tunnel to be opened to traffic on 8 October 4.10.2019 10:05:00 EEST | Press release

The years-long Keski-Pasila development project will reach an important milestone when the new traffic connections in Pasila, i.e. the Teollisuuskatu tunnel and a section of Veturitie, are opened to vehicle traffic during the day on Tuesday 8 October 2019.