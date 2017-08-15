PATRIZIA acquires TRIUVA - placing the company firmly amongst the top 10 European real estate investment managers

Acquisition increases PATRIZIA’s AUM to more than EUR 30 billion

Broadens and strengthens the group’s range of products and services

Significant expansion of market presence strengthens European network

Augsburg, 12 November 2017. PATRIZIA Immobilien AG announces that it has acquired TRIUVA Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, significantly expanding its business in Germany and Europe. Both parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for our growth strategy. It will strengthen our European network, expand our market presence and broaden the range of products and services for our clients. We will also consolidate our position as the leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe,” explains Wolfgang Egger, CEO of PATRIZIA Immobilien AG.

TRIUVA is one of the leading providers of real estate investments in Europe. The company manages around 40 funds, partners with more than 80 institutional investors and consists of around 200 employees across its 15 European locations. The Frankfurt-based company focuses on commercial real estate in the office, retail and logistics sectors as well as infrastructure. Currently, TRIUVA manages real estate assets of around EUR 9.8 billion.

The acquisition increases PATRIZIA’s assets under management by around 50 per cent to more than EUR 30 billion, placing the company firmly amongst the top 10 European real estate investment managers. Furthermore, this will broaden PATRIZIA’s product range, enabling institutional and private investors to access new markets, asset classes and risk profiles with their investments.

“This acquisition increases the stability of PATRIZIA’s business model through greater diversification and by ensuring an even greater share of our revenue comes from recurring asset management fees,” adds Wolfgang Egger. “We also offer TRIUVA and its clients a stable ownership structure and new opportunities. With our sound capital base, we will continue with our successful strategy and pursue attractive opportunities which benefit our investors.”

***

PATRIZIA Immobilien AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across 15 European countries for more than 30 years. PATRIZIA’s activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and sale of residential and commercial real estate through its own licensed investment platforms. As a global provider of real estate investments in Europe, PATRIZIA operates as a respected business partner of large institutional investors and retail investors in all major European countries. Currently, the Company manages real estate assets worth around EUR 21 billion, primarily as a portfolio manager for insurance companies, pension fund institutions, sovereign funds, savings and cooperative banks and as co-investor. For further information, please visit: www.patrizia.ag.

Contact:

Andreas Menke

Group Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 821 5 09 10-6 55

andreas.menke@patrizia.ag