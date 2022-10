Pehmeyteen ja käsitöihin liitetyt ennakko-oletukset saavat kyytiä HAMin näyttelyssä

HAM exhibition to shake up preconceptions about softness and handicraft 27.10.2022 08:42:59 EEST | Press release

The Softy exhibition challenges the stereotypes related to softness and crafts and showcases the many ways contemporary art uses the different dimensions of materiality. The works in the exhibition share soft materials and the use of various craft techniques. Using handicraft as a method requires the artist to take time for their art: the work is slow and intimate. At the same time, soft materials provide the works with a unique interpretation space. This creates an interesting tension between the instrument and the content: works of art raise the question of what kind of meanings soft materials strengthen or conflict with.