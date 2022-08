Pelastusryhmän vähimmäisvaatimukset eivät edelleenkään täyty kiireellisissä pelastustoimen hälytystehtävissä – aluehallintovirasto on asettanut uhkasakon Satakunnan alueen pelastustoimelle

A total of 109 illegal workers were employed at a farm – the employer was sentenced to pay a fine even though the severity of the offence would have required a prison sentence 26.8.2022 16:03:27 EEST | Press release

The Southwest Finland District Court sentenced the employer to pay 100 unit fines for illegal use of foreign workers. The exceptional conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic were considered a mitigating circumstance. The employer was ordered to pay a sum of 600 euros. The District Court issued its ruling on 16 August 2022.