Petri Häkkinen belönades med polisens förtjänstmedalj i silver

Petri Häkkinen receives a silver medal of merit of the Finnish police 7.2.2020 15:34:39 EET | Press release

Petri Häkkinen, Chief Security Officer at the City of Espoo, has been awarded a silver medal of merit of the Finnish Police in recognition of his work. Häkkinen has collaborated with local authorities and organisations for a long time with the aim of promoting the security of the city and its residents.