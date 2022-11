Petrol Circus Custom Bike Show esittelee upeat rakennetut moottoripyörät

Matka Nordic Travel Fair 2023 will open in January after a three-year break 24.11.2022 13:03:49 EET | Press release

In January, it will once again be possible to sense the international travel atmosphere and experiences, receive concrete offers and tips and interview experts from more than 60 countries face- to-face. After years of waiting, the fair is expected to be extremely busy. The Travel Fair will take place on 20-22 January 2023 (Matka Trade Day on 19 January).