Philips Launches Latest Version of Its Speech-to-Text Service
4.7.2017 10:02 | Business Wire
Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one for professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new version of their Philips SpeechLive dictation workflow software. The latest release offers a fully-integrated speech recognition and transcription service which turns recordings into text even faster. Voice recordings can be made anywhere using voice recorders or a mobile app and turned into written documents quickly, saving time and resources for busy users.
Philips SpeechLive increases flexibility and productivity
The new update brings multiple advantages to both the account administrators as well as the individual users. “Based on our customers’ highly valuable feedback, we have implemented new changes to our system which will make creating documents even easier and quicker than before” explained Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. Authors and transcriptionists now benefit from an extensive array of new options, including adjustable pop-up notifications, search and filter functions, an archive folder and a full online player for every user.
Transcriptionists benefit from new enhancements
Transcriptionists now have even more control over their work settings and can adjust them according to their needs. They will also benefit from auto backspace and adjustable winding speed settings, direct access to all of the authors’ dictations within a new folder tree-view and foot control configurability. “Should you need something transcribed when your assistant is out of the office, ill or simply too busy, our highly trained transcriptionist staff will take care of it for you” continues Dr Brauner. Recordings can be sent to the Philips SpeechLive Transcription Service at any time with short turnaround times.
Improved usability for account administrators
Account administrators will be able to add and amend users even easier and quicker than before. Some of the advantages of the latest update include a reduced number of required clicks to add subsequent users, as well as a better overview of user activation status and configurable automatic archiving of transcribed dictations.
Recorder app offers full mobility
Philips also brought out a new update of their voice recorder app, which can be used to record notes and ideas from anywhere. The free dictation app offers premium recording quality and new professional features such as inserting or cutting out specific sequences, easy share functions as well as a special car mode, for safe and convenient use whilst driving. “Whether we just walk out of court, we are in another office or at home, it doesn´t matter. We are able to send our dictations immediately to our secretaries for transcription,” says Dan Hutchinson, Managing Director at Cooke and Hutchinson, a renowned Australian law firm.
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.
