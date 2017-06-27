Philips Speech Recognition Technology Turns Voice into Text in No Time
27.6.2017 10:02 | Business Wire
Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new software which allows professionals to complete their work more efficiently. Together with the Philips dictation recorder app, the Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 dictation workflow software gives busy legal, healthcare and business professionals the opportunity to streamline their document creation process and significantly reduce their workload. Recordings can be made from anywhere and sent for transcription anytime.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005177/en/
Philips SpeechExec Pro (Photo: Business Wire)
Smart speech recognition included
This is the first time Philips is offering a complete voice-to-text workflow solution. Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 comes with Nuance Dragon professional speech recognition, combining two market leading professional dictation solutions into one easy-to-use workflow. The speech recognition software supports English, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Spanish. One of the great advantages of the software is that it learns as you go along, meaning unrecognized words can be added to the computer’s dictionary and will be recognized the next time when spoken. For users who require more extensive vocabulary, such as for instance medical terminology, an industry-specific solution from Nuance can be used together with Philips SpeechExec Pro.
Mobile app for maximum mobility
Together with the new Philips dictation recorder app, users can enjoy full mobility and a flexible document creation solution. They can record on the go and have their recordings directly sent to their transcription staff. “If the transcription staff is on holiday, sick or simply has too much to do, speech recognition provides the perfect solution to ensure that productivity and workflow aren’t compromised” explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.
Secure and reliable solution for busy professionals
Philips customers worldwide are convinced: "Philips convinced us with their comprehensive range of high-quality dictation devices, a professional speech recognition and a secure dictation app. It meets our individual document creation requirements the at our law firm" explains Babak Tabeshian LL.M., attorney at the German law firm Dr. Roth & Kollegen Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB.
“I recommend voice technology to every lawyer I know. Dictation allows me to focus on valuable and important tasks and legal analyses. It’s made me more efficient, and I think it would help them be more efficient, too” proclaims Bryan-Eric Lane, Founder of LANE, Lawyers and Business Advisors, Inc. Montreal, Canada.
Test the software for free now
The Philips voice technology helps facilitate a productive workflow, supported by the most efficient dictation and transcription tools available. You can test the software completely free of charge for 30 days. Certified Philips partners can help throughout the trial period and provide support during the installation and training, as well as address any other question users may have.
Download the app for free now: Google Playstore / Apple App Store / BlackBerry World
For more information, visit: www.philips.com/dictation
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.
Follow Speech Processing Solutions:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/philipsvoicetracer
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philips_dictation/
Twitter @speech_com: http://www.twitter.com/speech_com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/philipsdictation
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/speech-processing-solutions
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005177/en/
Contact information
Speech Processing Solutions
Lea Pachta
lea.pachta@speech.com
Tel: +43 160529-1744
www.philips.com/dictation
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Malong Technologies: Winner in G20 “Olympics of Startups”27.6.2017 13:13 | Tiedote
Malong Technologies, an artificial intelligence startup and international provider of product recognition technology, was named winner in the “Olympics of Startups” held at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, in Berlin. Malong Technologies’ breakthrough ProductAI® platform is a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects such as fashion and fabrics, which have historically been infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes. Malong Technologies beat startups from every nation at the G20, which represents the 20 major economies of the world. Judged by officials of the European Union and other international organizations, the competition, run by the “Get in the Ring” foundation, led participants through a series of six rounds held over two days, and included
LTI Powers Its Mosaic Decisions Platform with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite27.6.2017 12:59 | Tiedote
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced it has brought the power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite to its Analytics-as-a-Service offering, Mosaic Decisions. LTI’s Mosaic Decisions helps organizations deliver business outcomes through data-driven analytics and real-time actionable insights. With simplified data orchestration and outcomes-first model, the platform aims to democratize data science and reduce time-to-business-value for clients. Drawing upon pre-configured technologies and LTI’s deep domain expertise, the Mosaic Decisions Platform is designed for shortening the data-to-insights cycle from months to weeks. Mosaic Decisions is powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite and boasts a flexible solution for a wide
s IT Solutions Implements SmartStream’s Costs-Reducing hybrid.corona Service for Erste Group27.6.2017 12:46 | Tiedote
SmartStream Technologies, the Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) specialist, today announced that s IT Solutions Austria, the Austrian IT service provider for Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe – has decided to implement SmartStream’s hybrid.corona to reduce operational costs. The new service will be deployed with minimal investment, time and effort. The solution does not require users to move away from their existing mainframe technology. Instead, it combines the high availability and security of an existing mainframe environment with the cost-efficiency of a virtualized Linux for z Systems. Christian Schiebl, Executive Vice President, Corona Business Unit, SmartStream, says: “There is often hesitation in making changes to existing IT infrastructures, as it is often viewed as risky, or a threat to service levels.
SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite27.6.2017 09:32 | Tiedote
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced that it has been able to draw on its global satellite fleet of over 50 geostationary satellites to rapidly restore customers capacity following a significant anomaly affecting the AMC-9 satellite on Saturday 17 June 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626006305/en/ SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite (Photo: Business Wire) SES immediately engaged with customers and was able to quickly offer a restoration capacity plan to transfer services to alternative satellites and minimise disruption. By late evening on Sunday 18 June 2017, the majority of the traffic had already been restored. With the benefit of its global satellite network, SES was able to adjust its fleet deployment plan and offer solutions to affected c
Global Payments Expands Ecommerce and Omnichannel Offerings26.6.2017 23:50 | Tiedote
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, announces the immediate availability of a new solution empowering businesses to extend their global reach with access to more than 120 local and alternative payment methods from 170 different countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas. This offering provides Global Payments’ ecommerce and omnichannel customers with access to an expansive range of payment methods including bank transfers, direct debits and digital wallets. It also allows consumers to pay using payment methods most relevant to them, leading to increased sales and order conversion for merchants. These payment methods are incorporated into Global Payments’ ecommerce technology and delivered through a single payment management platform, removing the complexity of acquiring, collecting and processing an exten
IFF Launches Tastepoint by IFF to Serve Dynamic Mid-Tier Customers, Accelerate Growth in North America26.6.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today launched Tastepoint by IFF – a new company designed to service the dynamic middle-market customer in North America. Tastepoint by IFF represents the merger of David Michael & Co. and Ottens Flavors, two esteemed companies with long histories in the industry and reputations for outstanding service and products. “We created Tastepoint by IFF specifically to leverage both companies’ extensive expertise in the market,” said Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors for IFF, “while offering the R&D, technologies, and consumer insights that IFF can provide. This new and innovative go-to-market approach targets the unique needs and expectations of these customers – the speed, agility, and resourcefulness that David Michael and Ottens Flavors
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme