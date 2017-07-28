Physicist Sees Quantum Computers Ushering in Major Progress in All Fields of Science Within 20 Years

30.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

The world is expected to enter the era of quantum computing in the next 20 years as new breakthroughs in quantum physics offer the possibility of creating computers with unbelievable speed and power that can surpass the capabilities of today’s traditional computers, stated Professor Daniel Loss, co-winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Science 2017.

Professor Loss was honoured with the prestigious award this year for his pioneering work on the study of spin dynamics and spin coherence of very small semiconductor particles called quantum dots, that promises to open up significant new opportunities in practical applications based on quantum computing.

Loss, who is the Professor of the Department of Physics at the University of Basel, shared the prestigious prize this year with Professor Laurens Molenkamp of the University of Wurzburg.

Delivering a lecture at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh, Professor Loss stated: “There is a growing list of things that can be done better and faster using quantum computers in all areas of science, mainly because of the incredible search and calculation abilities of such computers.”

Professor Loss pointed out that controlling the spin state of electrons in a coherent position for long is still a challenge. This is the reason why the quantum computer is getting delayed, he said.

Recalling that Peter Williston Shor from the US won the King Faisal International Prize for Science in 2002 for his work on quantum computation and quantum algorithm, Daniel said: “I am very pleased to have received this prize which was earlier won by Peter Shor for formulating the Shor Algorithm, one of the most important contributions in the field of quantum computing today.”

Speaking at the lecture, Professor Laurens Molenkamp shed light on topological superconductivity, which is considered a crucial area of research with practical application prospects in a number of areas, including quantum computing.

His findings have much relevance in the development of topological insulators, which are insulators that lets electrons move along the surface, but not through the inside.

The King Faisal International Prize has been awarding outstanding contributions in the field of science alternating between the subcategories of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. The renowned award had earlier recognized two scientists for their research on semiconductors. Sir Richard Friend from the UK won the award in 2009 for his study of semiconductor physics of conjugated polymers, while Federico Capasso from the US received the award in 2005 for his work on semiconductor nanostructures and invention of quantum cascade laser.

