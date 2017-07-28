Physicist Sees Quantum Computers Ushering in Major Progress in All Fields of Science Within 20 Years
30.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire
The world is expected to enter the era of quantum computing in the next 20 years as new breakthroughs in quantum physics offer the possibility of creating computers with unbelievable speed and power that can surpass the capabilities of today’s traditional computers, stated Professor Daniel Loss, co-winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Science 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170729005001/en/
Professor Laurens Molenkamp (Photo: ME NewsWire)
Professor Loss was honoured with the prestigious award this year for his pioneering work on the study of spin dynamics and spin coherence of very small semiconductor particles called quantum dots, that promises to open up significant new opportunities in practical applications based on quantum computing.
Loss, who is the Professor of the Department of Physics at the University of Basel, shared the prestigious prize this year with Professor Laurens Molenkamp of the University of Wurzburg.
Delivering a lecture at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh, Professor Loss stated: “There is a growing list of things that can be done better and faster using quantum computers in all areas of science, mainly because of the incredible search and calculation abilities of such computers.”
Professor Loss pointed out that controlling the spin state of electrons in a coherent position for long is still a challenge. This is the reason why the quantum computer is getting delayed, he said.
Recalling that Peter Williston Shor from the US won the King Faisal International Prize for Science in 2002 for his work on quantum computation and quantum algorithm, Daniel said: “I am very pleased to have received this prize which was earlier won by Peter Shor for formulating the Shor Algorithm, one of the most important contributions in the field of quantum computing today.”
Speaking at the lecture, Professor Laurens Molenkamp shed light on topological superconductivity, which is considered a crucial area of research with practical application prospects in a number of areas, including quantum computing.
His findings have much relevance in the development of topological insulators, which are insulators that lets electrons move along the surface, but not through the inside.
The King Faisal International Prize has been awarding outstanding contributions in the field of science alternating between the subcategories of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. The renowned award had earlier recognized two scientists for their research on semiconductors. Sir Richard Friend from the UK won the award in 2009 for his study of semiconductor physics of conjugated polymers, while Federico Capasso from the US received the award in 2005 for his work on semiconductor nanostructures and invention of quantum cascade laser.
To know more about King Faisal International Prize, visit our website: www.kfip.org
*Source: ME NewsWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170729005001/en/
Contact information
for King Faisal Foundation
Hussain Abu Hajer, +966568685008
Hussain@hadathgroup.com
or
Rima Abuobaid
UAE Mob: +971509155921
KSA Mob: +966556890730
rima@hadathgroup.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Sagemcom Announces the Acquisition of Meter Italia S.p.A.28.7.2017 16:22 | Tiedote
SAGEMCOM STRENGTHENS ITS POSITIONS ON THE MULTI-ENERGY MARKET, BY ACQUIRING METER ITALIA S.P.A, LEADER IN GAS METERING IN ITALY. As of July 27, 2017, Sagemcom becomes a 100% shareholder of Meter Italia S.p.A through its subsidiary Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS. Meter Italia joins the Sagemcom group and becomes Sagemcom Italia S.p.A. This acquisition represents an opportunity for the Sagemcom Group to access and actively participate in the growth of the gas metering market. Meter Italia has a complete portfolio of traditional and smart residential gas meter, as well as a range of industrial gas meters. Combining the competencies of Meter Italia and Sagemcom will also allow Sagemcom to address new technology breakthroughs in the world of multi-energy metering, in order to meet the expectations of the market and its customers. For Patrick Sevian, CEO
Westinghouse’s EnCore Fuel Lead Test Rods to Be Inserted in Exelon Generation’s Byron Unit 228.7.2017 16:15 | Tiedote
Westinghouse today announced that it will load fuel assemblies containing lead test rods of its accident tolerant fuel solution, EnCoreTM Fuel, in Exelon Generation’s Byron Unit 2 in spring of 2019. The fuel assemblies will contain chromium-coated zirconium fuel rods loaded with uranium silicide pellets, which set EnCore Fuel apart from other accident-tolerant fuel solutions because of the pellets’ higher density and higher thermal conductivity. “Accident tolerant fuel is a game-changer for the nuclear industry," said Ken Peterson, vice president of Nuclear Fuels for Exelon Generation. “It has the potential to greatly enhance safety while reducing costs and enhancing fuel efficiency.” Delivered in two phases, the initial EnCore Fuel product phase is comprised of the chromium-coated cladding containing uranium silicide pellets. The reduced oxidation and hydrogen pickup o
Moody’s Receives EU Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Bureau van Dijk28.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has received clearance under the EU Merger Regulation from the European Commission to acquire Bureau van Dijk, a global provider of business intelligence and company information. Moody’s announced that it had agreed to acquire Bureau van Dijk on May 15, 2017. In accordance with the terms of the transaction, Moody’s expects the acquisition to be completed in August 2017. Bureau van Dijk aggregates, standardizes and distributes one of the world’s most extensive private company datasets, with coverage exceeding 220 million companies. It has partnerships with more than 160 independent information providers, creating a platform that connects customers with data that addresses a wide range of business challenges. Bureau van Dijk’s solutions support the credit analysis, investment research, tax risk, transfer pricing, complianc
Foxconn and Rockwell Automation Announce Partnership to Implement Industry-Leading IIoT Solutions at Foxconn’s Consumer Electronics Assembly Operations28.7.2017 15:21 | Tiedote
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, and Rockwell Automation announced today that they are collaborating to implement Connected Enterprise and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) concepts for smart manufacturing in Foxconn's new U.S. facilities. The companies will also collaborate to develop and apply Smart Manufacturing solutions at Foxconn's global electronics assembly operations and within the related industry eco-system. Technologies and extensive domain expertise of both companies will be combined to deliver a state of the art manufacturing system with unparalleled levels of operational efficiency. Terry Guo, Foxconn Chairman and CEO, said, "I am very excited about the opportunity for Foxconn and Rockwell Automation to work together. Foxconn is the global leader in electronics design manufacturing, and Rockwell Automation is the world’s lar
Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors Approves the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 201728.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2017. Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €441.6 million, which is an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period in 2016. In the first half of 2017, increased profit margins have also been recorded, with consolidated EBITDA of €61.7 million (+20.3%) and EBIT for the period of €57.0 million (+18.7%). Pre-tax profit amounted to €53.5 million, which represents an increase of 13.1% compared to 2016. For the second quarter of the year, the Group's performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €233.2 million, which is an increase of 16.5% compared to 2016. EBITDA, from April to June 2017, amounted to €33.7 million, with EBIT of €31.8 million and pre-tax profit of €28.1 million.
IBC Announces Speaker Line Up for Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream28.7.2017 14:06 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the programme for the Audiences and Advertising Conference Stream, which will be held on Saturday 16th September. With broadcasters and media companies operating in an increasingly fragmented multi-platform TV market, the stream will explore where and how audiences are moving and the latest innovations in viewing and advertising technologies. This exciting stream at IBC features high-profile speakers including: Jeff Binder, CEO - Layer3 TV and Tom Pickett, CEO – Ellation who will be talking about the disruption of the US broadcasting industry. Orpheus Warr, CTO – C4 and Adrian Drury, Director of Technology Strategy & Insight – Liberty Global who will be sharing their views on the most exciting new technologies and devices transforming the TV market. Christopher Mead, Senior Director of Partnerships EMEA – Twitch who will be joini
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme