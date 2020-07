Pia Männikön ja Jaana Kaipiaisen näyttely Aalloilla – On the Waves tuo merellisen Helsingin Kulttuurikeskus Caisaan

Helsinki City Library to provide self-service operations in three locations 14.7.2020 15:28:00 EEST | Press release

In the summer, Herttoniemi, Laajasalo and Suomenlinna Libraries will begin providing self-service operations that enable customers to use the library independently outside the actual opening hours. Suomenlinna Library has provided customers with self-service use before, but due to the coronavirus situation, the service has been on hold. Now, self-service use will also be provided by Laajasalo Library from 13 July and Herttoniemi Library from 3 August. At Suomenlinna Library, the self-service operations will continue from Friday 17 July. In Suomenlinna, self-service use is only intended for local residents, but the self-service operations provided by the other libraries are open to all customers.