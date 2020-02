Pieni korjaus/Kutsu/tiedote. Peluri – venäläisen ja suomalaisen teatterin yhteinen voimannäyttö

Bulletin/invitation. The Bravo! festival offers outstanding performance art for children and young people 21.2.2020 11:47:02 EET | Press release

The international performance art festival Bravo! is set to take over the Helsinki region in March. The festival programme features eight international performances from Mexico, Poland, Sweden, Denmark and the United Kingdom, and the premiere of a joint Finnish-Korean performance. The performances and an extensive side programme will take over the Helsinki region’s culture centres from 14 to 22 March 2020. The programme features dance, circus arts and both physical and participatory theatre. The nearly 60 performances offer something for children and young people of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers.