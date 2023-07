Pietarin-pääkonsulaatin asiakaspalvelu sulkeutuu 1.9. alkaen, viisumi- ja oleskelulupahakemuksia ei oteta vastaan Venäjällä elokuussa

Customer service at Finland’s Consulate General in St Petersburg to close on 1 September, applications for visas and residence permits not received in Russia in August 28.7.2023 14:56:16 EEST | Press release

On 6 July 2023, Russia announced the closure of Finland’s Consulate General in St Petersburg as of 1 October 2023. Consequently, the customer service at the Consulate General will close as of 1 September 2023.