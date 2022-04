Pilvi Takala ja Pierre Huyghe liittyvät osaksi EMMAn ja Saastamoisen säätiön InCollection-komissionäyttelyiden sarjaa

Pilvi Takala and Pierre Huyghe announced as the next two artists to be featured in InCollection, a series of major exhibitions commissioned by EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation 21.4.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

InCollection is a series of commissions and exhibitions co-produced by EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art and the Saastamoinen Foundation, one of Finland's leading collections of Finnish and international art. Each year a visionary contemporary artist is commissioned to create a new artwork which forms the centrepiece of a major solo exhibition at EMMA. The next artists in this series are Pilvi Takala and Pierre Huyghe, who will both exhibit at EMMA in 2023.