Pilvi Takalan Players avautuu Kosketus-näyttelyn mediatilaan

Pilvi Takala’s mediawork Players opens as part of Touch exhibition 4.6.2019 13:55:00 EEST | Tiedote

Players is a film about a group of friends who play online poker professionally. The rules that govern the everyday life in their community follow the logic of the game. All the six characters are portrayed by Takala. The work is on display as part of Touch exhibition from 5th July to 29th Sep.