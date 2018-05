Pk-yrityskentässä lähivuosina edessä omistajanvaihdosten suma – Pienyrittäjät seuraavat vähiten yrityksensä arvon kehittymistä

Finnvera’s Annual General Meeting: New members appointed to Finnvera's Supervisory Board - No changes in the composition of the Board of Directors 16.3.2018 17:14 | Tiedote

Finnvera Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2018, at 17:15 On 16 March 2018, Finnvera's Annual General Meeting elected new members to the company's Supervisory Board. No changes were made to the composition of the Board of Directors. The new members of the Supervisory Board are Pia Kauma and Anne Louhelainen, Members of Parliament; and Timo Saranpää, Chairman. Antti Rantakangas, Member of Parliament will continue as Chairman and Krista Kiuru, Member of Parliament as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Pia Björkbacka, Adviser for International Affairs; Eeva-Johanna Eloranta, Member of Parliament; Lasse Hautala, Member of Parliament; Laura Huhtasaari, Member of Parliament; Timo Kalli, Member of Parliament; Leila Kurki, Senior Adviser; Veli-Matti Mattila, Chief Economist; Ville Niinistö, Member of Parliament; Carita Orlando, Managing Director; Olli Rantanen, Team Manager; Eero Suutari, Member of Parliament; and Tommi Toivola, Senior Adviser will continue as members of the Supervisory