Pohjoismaat ja Baltian maat pyytävät Kansainvälistä valuuttarahastoa analysoimaan rajat ylittävän rahanpesun ja terrorismin rahoituksen riskejä alueellaan

New recommendation by FIN-FSA on distribution of credit institutions’ profits 18.12.2020 18:30:00 EET | Press release

The FIN-FSA recommends that credit institutions under its direct supervision exercise extreme prudence in profit distribution paid in cash until 30 September 2021. The recommendation also applies to buy-backs and redemptions of shares in circumstances where the purpose of such buy-backs and redemptions would be the distribution of profits. This recommendation supersedes the recommendation issued on 28 July 2020 (Supervision release 29 July 2020 – 46/2020). The recommendation applies to credit institutions on their highest consolidation level.