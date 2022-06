Pohjoismaiden ja Afrikan maiden ulkoministerit kokoontuvat Helsingissä

Working group proposes legislative amendments to strengthen Finland's ability to participate in international activities 6.6.2022 14:29:55 EEST | Press release

The working group appointed by the ministry for Foreign Affairs presents proposals concerning the amendment of the Act on the Making of Decisions Concerning the Provision of and Request for International Assistance. The working group proposes that the Act be amended so that its scope of application would cover not only international assistance but also activities arising from Finland's national needs without an outside request. This would involve a Finnish authority acting outside the territory of Finland, but within the restrictions of international law, either independently or in support of another Finnish authority.