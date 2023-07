Pohjoismaiden ja Yhdysvaltojen huippukokouksen tiedote, Helsinki, 13. heinäkuuta 2023

President Niinistö to NATO Summit in Vilnius 7.7.2023 14:47:42 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 24/2023 7 July 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will participate in the NATO Summit on 11–12 July 2023 in Vilnius. The main themes of the Summit will be NATO’s deterrence and defence, a new defence investment pledge, NATO’s support for Ukraine, the development of Ukraine’s relationship with NATO and cooperation between NATO and its partners. For Finland, it is important that Sweden becomes a member of NATO without delay. In addition to the meetings of the Heads of State and Government of North Atlantic Council, there will be a dinner on Tuesday 11 July and a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday 12 July. President Niinistö will also have several bilateral meetings during the Summit. The Summit delegation, led by President Niinistö, will include Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen. On the occasion of the Summit, the North Atlantic Council wil