Pohjoismaiden johtava tapahtumatekniikkayritys Bright Group osaksi kansainvälistä NEP Groupia

Bright Group Oy has agreed to sell its Installation and Sales & Distribution operations in Finland and Sweden to Audico Holding Oy 25.2.2020 14:00:05 EET | Tiedote

Bright Group is a leading provider of event technology services in the Nordics operating in three divisions; Rental, Installation and Sales & Distribution. Audico, a leading provider of audiovisual solutions has acquired the Swedish and Finnish operations of Bright Group’s divi-sions Installation and Sales & Distribution. The acquired operations have a turnover of EUR 20 million (2019) and 65 employees. Audico has strong presence in the same business areas of Installation and Sales & Distribution and sees a great opportunity for growth in the industry. “The acquisition is accelerating Audi-co’s strategy by reinforcing our market position and expanding our market area within the Nordic countries. The acquisition will significantly reinforce our expertise and enable us to offer the best service in the sector in all AV, communications and event technology solutions. Our maintenance services will also be strengthened in both Finland and Sweden, and we will be in a better position to respon