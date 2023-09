Pohjoismaiden suurin uiva venenäyttely avasi uivien venenäyttelyiden kauden

Biggest summer boating show in the Nordics launched season of in-water boat shows 1.9.2023 16:17:27 EEST | Press release

Held since 1978, the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show (Uiva Flytande) has grown to become the biggest summer boating show in the entire Nordic region. More than 10,000 visitors attended the Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show this year, and the show itself was the biggest to date.