Pohjoismainen mFRR-energiamarkkina käyttöön alkuvuonna 2025

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka appointed Vice-President of ENTSO-E 29.6.2023 07:59:37 EEST | Press release

Fingrid’s Executive Vice President Asta Sihvonen-Punkka has been elected Vice-President of ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2025.